Nicht Desinformation, Vertuschung & Zensur sind die Probleme – Zitat

“The war on terror, the war on drugs, the war on illegal immigration, the war on COVID-19: all of these programs started out as legitimate responses to pressing concerns only to become weapons of compliance and control in the government’s hands. Indeed, in the face of the government’s own authoritarian power-grabs, coverups, and conspiracies, a relatively unfettered internet may be our sole hope of speaking truth to power. The right to criticize the government and speak out against government wrongdoing is the quintessential freedom. You see, disinformation isn’t the problem. Government coverups and censorship are the problem.” John Whitehead, Disinformation Isn’t the Problem. Government Coverups and Censorship Are the Problem. The Rutherford Institute, 8.10. 2024

