Das “US-Iran-Kabuki” und das Ende d. Dollar-Imperiums – Zitat d. Tages

“They’re not trying to hide the debt anymore. They’re trying to normalize the next phase of collapse by staging urgency elsewhere. The United States is entering a phase where the legitimacy of the dollar system depends entirely on manufacturing belief. And when belief wanes, control mechanisms shift from fiscal logic to memetic warfare. This is why capital rules are being gutted in silence, all the while state media channels scream about ‘world-changing surprises’ (Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill) and existential threats (Russia bad, Iran bad, yadda, yadda, yadda). It is simply another step in the process of a failing empire.” Chris Mactintosh, War, Debt, and Distraction: The Hidden Collapse Behind the Iran Hype, International Man