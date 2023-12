“Think about that: A people, imprisoned in the world’s largest concentration camp for 16 years, denied food, water, fuel and medicine, lacking an army, air force, navy, mechanized units, artillery, command and control and missile batteries is being butchered and starved by one of the most advanced militaries on the planet and they are the nazis (…)” Chris Hedges, The Genocide in Gaza, mediasanctuary (YT), 9.12.ö2023