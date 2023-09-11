Digitalfaschismus mit “Dritte Welt-Antlitz” – Zitat des Tages

“We welcome the shared (Financial Stability Board) and (Standard Setting Bodies’) workplan for crypto assets. We welcome the IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper, including a Roadmap, that will support a coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework taking into account the full range of risks and risks specific to the emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) ..(We) welcome the establishment of the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) within a WHO-managed framework to build a comprehensive digital health ecosystem in compliance with respective data protection regulations.” Erklärung G-20, September 2023, New-Delhi



Das kommt davon, wenn man glaubt, sich die Lektüre fader Deklarationen ersparen zu können und man sich – wider besseres Wissen – auf die Ablenkungsberichterstattung der Journaille verlässt.

Der Hammer in der G-20-Erklärung ist natürlich nicht die “Language” zur Ukraine, sondern das mehr solidarische als kritische Bekenntnis zum “Digitalfaschismus” Marke westliche Zentralbanken, IWF und BIS (eigene Worte).

Unterstützt werden die geplanten CBDCs inklusive der im BIS-Blueprint vorgeschlagenen “Tokenisierung” der Assets.

Natürlich dürfen auch das Bekenntnis zu einer “Globalen Initiative für Digitale Gesundheit” sowie (indirekt) zur “Drittmitttel-finanzierten” WHO nicht fehlen.

Was Ol’ White Joe und die gefönte Urschl wohl damit zu tun haben?