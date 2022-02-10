Gail Tverberg ü. “grüne Energie” & simultane Ressourcenerschöpfung

“Most modelers have not understood that reserve to production ratios greatly overstate the amount of fossil fuels and other minerals that the economy will be able to extract (…) The problem is that the world economy tends to run short of many types of resources simultaneously. For example, World Bank Commodities Price Data shows that prices were high in January 2022 for many materials, including fossil fuels, fertilizers, aluminum, copper, iron ore, nickel, tin and zinc. Even though prices have run up very high, this is not an indication that producers will be able to use these high prices to extract more of these required materials.” Gail Tverberg, Limits to Green Energy Are Becoming Much Clearer

Tverbergs Analyse unseres Energie-Prädikaments deckt sich zu fast 100% mit jener dieses Bloggers und ist daher ein “must read”.

Mehr noch: Dieser Blogger hat bei diesem Thema enorm viel von der Tverberg gelernt

- unzählige Dinge, die ihm bis dahin nicht bewusst gewesen waren.



Der wohl einzige Punkt, bei dem dieser Mitteleuropäer jener US-Amerikanerin aktuell nicht zustimmt,

ist ihre Einschätzung, dass die RF aktuell oder in absehbarer Zeit in der Lage sei , “bisher europäisches Erdgas” an China zu verkaufen.

Sollte dieser Fall real jemals eintreten, liegt er viele Jahre in der Zukunft, denn:

das Gas der seit 2019 operativen Power of Siberia 1 kommt aus Jakutien , das meines Wissens keine Verbindung zur den westsibirischen Gasfeldern hat, mit denen seit 50 Jahren Europa beliefert wird.

Und Power of Siberia 2, das seinen Ausgangspunkt tatsächlich in Jamal haben soll, befindet sich nach wie vor im Projektstadium.

Die Botschaft, die auch bei der ansonsten so nüchternen Analytikerin verfängt, ist IMO ein russischer Bluff.