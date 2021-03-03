Jeff Christian & die Silber-Squeezers – Zitat des Tages

“So if everybody, who has an open interest, takes delivery, the market blows up and defaults (price suppression & conspiracy theorists say). First off, it doesn’t default, it just changes to a cash only settlement or it resolves it in a different way (…) You need to realize, that 99.x per cent of those (…) trade contracts never get delivered upon. That’s one thing, that they don’t get.” Silver squeezers will just ‘lose money’; Jeff Christian debunks price ‘suppression’ theories, kitco.NEWS, 2.3.2020

Also, dieser Blogger versteht CPM-Jeff Christian vielleicht falsch – den Jeff Christian, den manche als Pferdemaul bezeichnen würden (wie in “straight from the horse’s mouth”),

aber ich interpretiere seinen Sager so, dass “ninetynine point x” Prozent der COMEX-Silberkontrakte

auf Basis eines Preises “gesettelt” werden, der absolut nichts mit Angebot und Nachfrage von physischem Silber zu tun hat.

Ist das jetzt auch so eine bösartige Theorie?