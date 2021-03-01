Zur jüngsten Wendung d. globalen Corona-Verarsche – Zitat d. Tages

“As you can see, the global decline in “Covid deaths” starts in mid-to-late January. What else happened around that time? Well, on January 13th the WHO published a memo regarding the problem of asymptomatic cases being discovered by PCR tests, and suggesting any asymptomatic positive tests be repeated. This followed up their previous memo, instructing labs around the world to use lower cycle thresholds (CT values) for PCR tests, as values over 35 could produce false positives. Essentially, in two memos the WHO ensured future testing would be less likely to produce false positives and made it much harder to be labelled an ‘asymptomatic case’.” Coronavirus Fact-Check #10: Why “new cases” are plummeting, off-guardian.org, 26.2.2021