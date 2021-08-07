“Liberale” blasen zur Hatz auf ungeimpfte Sündenböcke – Zitat

“They have found a COVID scapegoat. It is you. Persuasion to get the COVID vaccines failed with some Americans, as those who seek to persuade – namely government officials and the media – have no credibility. Onto the next step: a collective effort by the press, corporations, and the government to blame and vilify and target the unvaccinated. This is no coincidence, as such efforts help deflect responsibility from those who caused and created this problem in the first place.” Techno Fog, The Reactionary, 5.8.2021