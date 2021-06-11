Lockdowns “single biggest public health mistake, poss. of all history”?

“Speaking on The London Telegraph podcast ‘Planet Normal’, Bhattacharya noted that government scientific advisors ‘remain attached’ to the policy of lockdown in spite of the total ‘failure of this strategy’. ‘I do think that future historians will look back on this and say this was the single biggest public health mistake, possibly of all history, in terms of the scope of the harm that it’s caused,’ said Bhattacharya. The epidemiologist added ‘Every single poor person on the face of the earth has faced some harm, sometimes catastrophic harm, from this lockdown policy.’ ‘Almost from the very beginning, lockdown was going to have enormous collateral consequences, things that are sometimes hard to see but are nevertheless real’, Bhattacharya added.” Summit News, Professor: Historians Will Look Back On Lockdowns As ‘Most Catastrophic Event Of All Human History’