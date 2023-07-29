Nate Hagens über “Peak Oil” – Zitat des Tages

“Peak Oil historically actually has never been about running out of oil, it’s about the phase shift in human economies that happens, once we start to lose those additional fossil workers added to the human system (…) It’s not that we’re running out of oil, it’s we’re running out of high quality affordable oil at scale enough to power this system and its financial claims. So the issue with peak oil isn’t … uh … oil collapse … it’s financial collapse.” Nate Hagens, Just Stop Oil !? Part 2 – Oil is the Economy | Frankly #39, 28.7.2023