“The Pandemic was only the Catalyst for a Crisis” – Zitat d. Tages

“The pandemic was only the catalyst for a crisis and for the recession. If you remember our 2019 report – back then we said, okay we’ve got a yield curve inversion which is probably the most reliable indicator for a weakening economy (…) so therefore we said, okay, recession is around the corner now. The big question of course (is) if it’s gonna be just a really dramatic recession and it’s probably gonna be the first worldwide recession in the last I think 60 or 70 years or if it’s gonna be a depression.” Ronald-Peter Stöeferle: Indications Point to $8,900 Gold Price, Pallisade Radio (YT), 11.6.2020