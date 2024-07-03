Übersterblichkeit & “Impfung”, Zitat

“While the positive correlation of excess mortality with COVID-19 infections and deaths in the the phase of the pandemic without vaccinations suggests an explanation through different levels of exposure to COVID-19, COVID-19 cannot explain the increase in excess mortality after vaccinations began. For the second and third pandemic year a significant positive correlation between the increase of excess mortality and COVID-19 vaccinations is observed, a fact that strongly calls for further investigations on possible negative effects of COVID-19 vaccinations.” Christof Kuhbandner, Matthias Reitzner,Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic (Präprint)