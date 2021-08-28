“Corona”: Neue Arten des Redeverbots – Zitat d. Tages

“One of the things that the Covid rollout has done, is to create a whole new category of forbidden speech…If you raise questions about masking, if you raise questions about vaccines, (if ) you even question the origins of the pandemic, you put lifes at risk. If you are not completely credulous and you don’t soak up everything, that Dr. Fauci says, then you’re somehow ‘putting people at risk’.” Mark Crispin Miller, Perspectives on the Pandemic #18 oder Youtube: