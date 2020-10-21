“Der Große Reset IST die Neue Weltordnung” – Zitat d. Tages

“There there is a new form of governance that is being put into place right now – biosecurity – and that will be again the fig leaf that they are using to bring in the total, ultimate enslavement state of total surveillance. Zero transparency for the superclass at the top (and) total transparency for the underlings at the bottom, who are going to live entirely digitized lives.” James Corbett, Corbett-Report, 16.10.2020

Nicht sicher, ob die Versklavung der Untertanen alles ist – sie scheint jedoch ein integraler Bestandteil zu sein.

Der Zusammenbruch des Finanzsystems ist ein anderer Teil (Corbett redet drüber)

und die Energiekrise ein weiterer (Corbett redet nicht drüber).