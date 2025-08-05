Atomare Abschreckung und Social Media-Tweets – Zitat d. Tages

“He (US-Konteradmiral Buchanan) didn’t say, we probably should be more honest with the American public about what this means and what victory means, because he said, even when we win, life will never be the same for any American. There won’t be civil liberties. We’ll be living under permanent martial law, you’re not going to have electricity, (you) want running water, medicine? None of the nicities of civilization that you currently enjoy, will exist (…) Ladies and gentlemen, you don’t want to win a nuclear war. You just want to die, because to win means you’re going to be suffering.” Scott Ritter, Trump deploys Nuclear Subs to Russia over Social Media Rift, in: Judge Napolitano – Judging Freedom, via YT