Die Fata Morgana wirtschaftlicher Erholung – Zitat des Tages

“The lacklustre recovery from the massive economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been achieved with excessive fiscal and monetary stimulus in the most manipulated business cycle in modern history (…) However, the history of economic crises has also taught us that if a business cycle is artificially extended through monetary stimulation leading to excessive financial speculation, exactly as we are now experiencing, the risk of a catastrophic economic collapse is greatly increased. Alas, due to the ill-advised policies of central banks and political leaders, we are now bound to witness just such an event. And it may turn out to be the worst economic crisis anyone has ever seen.” Tuomas Malinen, There is no recovery