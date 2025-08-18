“Schulterschluss der Großmächte” & die Delegation der 7 Zwerge, Zitat

“The summit in Alaska between Trump and Putin represents a major victory for #Russia while not being a ‘defeat’ for Trump, as the post-summit statements demonstrate. As D. Medvedev noted, a process of normalizing relations is underway between the #USA and #Russia without economic pressure. Exxon is potentially being readmitted to Sakhalin 1, and ‘secondary sanctions’ have been lifted for the time being (…) Responsibility for the success or failure of peace is explicitly placed on the shoulders of #Zelensky and the EU countries, who are invited to ‘engage more’ in the process. This is a resounding failure for #Macron, Merz, and Starmer, but also for the EU in general.” Jacques Sapir, x.com, 17.8.2025

Drei Tage, nachdem die Nachfolger des Alaska-Kaufs von 1867 und Chefs der “weltweiten Ordungsmächte der ‘Letzten Tage’” in Anchorage gegipfelt haben, treffen heute Wolodymir und eine “europäische Delegation” auf den orangen Mann vom Weißen Haus.

Wie die ORF-Korrespondenten in Brüssel und Washington erläutern, will die Delegation der 7 Zwerge – man könnte auch sagen: der malkontenten Vasallenkönige – W. den “Rücken stärken”, alldieweil der Herrscher der USA (und Russlands, darf man ergänzen), die gefönte Urschl und ihren Anhang” “nicht als ebenbürtige Verhandlungspartner wahrnimmt (wahrnehmen)”. Au weh!

Bild: Benjamin D Applebaum, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons