Ein verlogener “guter Weg” ins Unvermeidliche – Zitat d. Tages

” The world would not need any new long lead-time conventional oil and gas projects or coal mines approved after 2023 as the surge in clean energy deployment could lead to peak fossil fuel demand this decade, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its updated Net Zero Roadmap on Tuesday.” oilprice.com, 26.9.2023

Der viel beschworene “peak demand” bei Treibstoffen wäre natürlich nur dann nicht gefakt,

wenn der Nachfrageverzicht freiwillig wäre und nicht etwa auf staatliche De-facto-Verbote (zB. Nichtzulassung neuer Verbrennungsmotoren), Nicht-Erhältlichkeit oder bloße “Nichtleistbarkeit” zurückzuführen wäre (zB 1 Liter Treibstoff = 5 Dollar/Euro).

Das freilich ist extrem imwahrscheinlich.