Gaskrise, Stickstoffdünger & Lebensmittelproduktion – Zitat

“One essential but often overlooked ingredient is nitrogen fertilizer. Its application provides an important nutrient that supports the growth of crops. For years, farmers have enjoyed easy access to it, especially in the developed world. That’s about to change. In 2022, for the first time in memory, farmers are looking to reduce their reliance on fertilizer. We’re almost certainly going to use less of it and with that comes the risk of a reduced harvest. This is not a choice but a necessity, driven by a sharp spike in fertilizer prices.” AgWeb, The Global High-Stakes Food Experiment No One is Talking About, 13.1. 2022