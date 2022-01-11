Wie man durch Bombardements Brennstoff billig hält – Zitat d. Tages

“The tragedy became a farce, when old Italian biplanes tried to bomb Britain into submission in 1940. The campaign lasted just two months, enough for the Italian contingent to take heavy losses (…) In short, the tradition of bombing one’s suppliers of fuels remains alive and well. Whether it can accomplish anything better than the disastrous attempt of Italy in 1941 is debatable, to say the least. After all, it is equivalent to blasting away your neighborhood gas station in order to get the gas you need, but this is the way the human mind seems to work.” Ugo Bardi, How to keep gasoline prices low by bombing your gas station