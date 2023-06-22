Neuer Schtick Künstliche Intelligenz “Bullshit” ? – Zitat des Tages

“With a few notable exceptions, what nobody – particularly in the establishment media – is pointing out is that it is bullshit. Those AI platforms that are being heavily trailed in your social media feed – by one of the most intense affiliate marketing efforts ever seen – turn out to be very poor quality. While the adverts likely had a lot of post-production editing, the version you get to try – at a cost – churns out videos that don’t lip-sync using robotic voices no better than Microsoft and Amazon are already offering at a more competitive rate.” Tim Watkins, Consciousness of Sheep, This Story is getting Old, 19.6.2023