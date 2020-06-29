“Printing money and less and less oil means hyperinflation” – Zitat

“When US oil production really starts to decline, I think we’re going to see serious issues like Venezuela. (If) You can print money and bring on oil production like we did: the Fed printed money since 2008 and we added all this shale production … (so) you can print money and get away with it. But Venezuela printing money and they lost oil production and what happened? They went into hyperinflation. That’s kind of where we’re headed.” Steve St. Angelo: Silver From Commodity To Money In Coming Economic & Energy Crises, SilverDoctors, 23.6.2020