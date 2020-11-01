US-Wahlen: Why Trump will win again – Zitat d. Tages

“We don’t have national elections, we have 50 state elections (…) In 2016 Hillary Clinton got 4 mn. votes more than Trump just in the state of California You got this big cluster of extra democrats in California. That will show up in national polls (…) But you can only win California once. Because you win 4 mn. votes more, you don’t get to win it twice. The point being, those four mn. votes skew the national polls, but they don’t get you any electoral votes.” YT Triggernometry, 28.10.2020, Jim Rickards – “Trump Will Win Again”