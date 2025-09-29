Wachstum d. Primärenergie und “Bevölkerungsexplosion” – Zitat

“The connection between energy, population numbers and the economic means of their support is illustrated in Fig. 1A. The simultaneous timing of the exponential take-offs in population numbers and energy use was no coincidence at all. The causative factor was the harnessing of vast reserves of fossil fuel energy. Though enormous, these resources are ultimately finite.” Tim Morgan. #311: Putting it together, part two, Surplus Energy Economics, 25.9.2025