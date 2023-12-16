Weiter Deindustrialisierung Westeuropas – Zitat des Tages

“In October 2023 compared with October 2022, industrial production decreased by 6.6% in the euro area and by 5.5% in the EU (…) In the euro area in October 2023, compared with October 2022, production of capital goods fell by 9.7%, non-durable consumer goods by 7.8%, durable consumer goods by 6.2%, intermediate goods by 4.1% and energy by 0.5%. In the EU, production of capital goods fell by 8.0%, durable consumer goods by 7.0%, non-durable consumer goods by 5.2% and intermediate goods by 4.4%, while production of energy grew by 0.3%.” Eurostat,Industrial production down by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU, 13.12.2023