Wem nutzt die Pseudo-Seuche? Zitat des Tages

“And as a result, we’ve had, I mean, the amounts of money (are) just astonishing. A few trillion here, a few trillion there, injected by the Fed. And where’s this money going? It doesn’t seem all that transparent. (…) (This is a) completely unprecedented monetary blow-out, and it seems that this is being used by some big players to make them whole (….), whereas, ordinary people, small shops, SMEs, small, medium-sized enterprises, they are being crushed. And we have vast, large-scale unemployment now. ” Richard Werner in Real Vision Finance, Princes of the Yen and Central Bank Alchemy (16.7.2020)