Corona gegen “Morbus Trumpus” in den Staaten – Zitat des Tages

“It is now clear that the overhaul of our election system was a deliberate initiative from the outset of the pandemic response. In March 2020, when the Government’s official policy was still ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’, the administrative state began instituting the infrastructure to hijack the November presidential election, more than 30 weeks beyond when the Covid response was supposed to end.” Brownstone Institute, Two Weeks to Flatten Became Eight Months to Change the Election, 1. April 2024