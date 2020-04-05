“Corona-Krise” und das gutgläubige Polit-Gesocks – Zitat d. Tages

“The (“Imperial College”-) model’s prognosis that the United Kingdom would have to count with more than half a million deaths and a complete overload of its health system reversed the British government’s earlier decision to use prudential surveillance and specifically targeted intervention and to shift to the full-control strategy, which required massive intervention into the public and private life of the nation. The leaders of other countries that were somewhat still in doubt jumped on the bandwagon and the march into a tyrannical State was programmed. It was too late when the authors of the model finally revised their original estimate from 500 thousand to 20 thousand and later on lowered this number even more. The governments had already set into motion their emergency plans.” Antony Mueller, Fooled. How Gullible Politicians Promoted the Destruction of the Global Economy and Threw Us into the Abyss of Serfdom, medium.com