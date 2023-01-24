Covid und die Übersterblichkeit seit 2021- Zitat des Tages

“To overgeneralize: In 2020, the vulnerable died of Covid at unusually high rates. In 2021 and 2022, Covid continued its assault, but the young, middle-aged, and healthy also died in aberrantly high numbers of something else. These patterns are repeating across the high-income developed world – Germany, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia.” Bret Swanson, Where Did All the Workers Go? A brief look at U.S. all-cause mortality: Part 5, 19.1.2023