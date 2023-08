“Europe stands out to be an early loser of (fossil fuel) imports. It is already losing oil and coal imports, and it also seems to be an early loser of natural gas imports. However, for all its talk about preventing climate change, the reduction in European imports of fossil fuels hasn’t made much of a dent in global carbon dioxide emissions (Figure 13).” Gail Tverberg, Fossil Fuel Imports Are Already Constrained, 31.8.2023