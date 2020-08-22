Finanz-Armageddon, das Virus und die Zentralbanken – Zitat des Tages

“Now, we have stock markets that have decoupled from real economic activity to an unprecedented degree and a moribund European banking sector practically doomed to collapse. The constant resuscitation and bailouts of the central banks since the last crisis in 2009 have pushed us to the brink of ‘Financial Armageddon’, initiated this time by the repo-market implosion and the coronavirus pandemic. When it truly gets going, as it likely will, do not blame the virus. Blame the reckless central bankers.”Tuomas Malinen, GnSEconomics, What now?