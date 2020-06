“And, you know, a lot of it was already going on in the bond markets or at least in the overnight loan markets between the big, big banks back in September. So, you know, the disorder there was really pretty rough. And, you know, six months later all of a sudden we’re, you know, we’re in coronavirus. And then, the markets really start to go crazy.” James H. Kunstler im Interview mit Chris Martenson, YT, 17.6.2020