Freie Rede von Polizeistaat und seinen Komplizen attackiert – Zitat

“The police state does not want citizens who know their rights. Nor does the police state want citizens prepared to exercise those rights. This year’s graduates are a prime example of this master class in compliance. Their time in college has been set against a backdrop of crackdowns, lockdowns and permacrises ranging from the government’s authoritarian COVID-19 tactics to its more recent militant response to campus protests.” John & Nisha Whitehead, From COVID-19 to Campus Protests: How the Police State Muzzles Free Speech, 21.5.2024

Gilt mutatis mutandis auch für “Europa”. Mehr noch für uns, weil es hier kein First Ammendment gibt.