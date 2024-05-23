Freie Rede von Polizeistaat und seinen Komplizen attackiert – Zitat

“The police state does not want citizens who know their rights. Nor does the police state want citizens prepared to exercise those rights. This year’s graduates are a prime example of this master class in compliance. Their time in college has been set against a backdrop of crackdowns, lockdowns and permacrises ranging from the government’s authoritarian COVID-19 tactics to its more recent militant response to campus protests.” John & Nisha Whitehead, From COVID-19 to Campus Protests: How the Police State Muzzles Free Speech, 21.5.2024
Gilt mutatis mutandis auch für “Europa”. Mehr noch für uns, weil es hier kein First Ammendment gibt.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.