“Grüner” Countdown zum Blackout – Zitat des Tages

“While no one would directly blame the blackout and the increased risk of more blackouts on renewables, it is evident that Europe’s change in the energy mix is raising this risk (…) The frequency is normally maintained by the inertia created by the spinning turbines of fossil fuel—or nuclear, or hydro—power plants. With Europe cutting its coal and nuclear capacity, this inertia declines as well, exposing the grid to frequency deviations.” Irina Slav, Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem. oilprice.com, 31.1.2021 zu diesem Vorfall.