“Klima”: Zur Korrelation von CO2 und Erdtemperatur – Zitat d. Tages

“From the present analysis it becomes clear that the main variations of the carbon dioxide abundances should have natural causes linked to the solar activity, exchange of CO2 between the air and ocean and some other gravitational effects via ONI/ENSO variations. If there are any additions to the current CO2 abundances by the anthropogenic use of the carbon dioxide in fossil fuel, these additions are not revealed from the global CO2 observations meaning they must be much smaller than the natural effects of the terrestrial environment imposed by the solar activity, solar magnetic field and the ONI/ENSO index variations.” Valentina V. Zharkova, Irina Vasilieva, Statistical and Spectral Analysis of the Carbon Dioxide Variations in Terrestrial Environment, in: Natural Science, July 2026