Letztlich nicht mehr, aber rascher: Zur Produktion von Shale Oil – Zitat

“Well, that means that, for all the wonders of technology, and more problems and more frack stages and longer laterals and all of that, the wells are not finding bigger reserves. They are producing them more quickly, so we get bigger rates and we’re getting higher decline rates. So the good news is, we have a lot of oil available in the short term. The bad news is, it goes away quickly. That’s a real important takeaway.” Art Berman: Expect Oil prices to move down, then up, then WAY up

