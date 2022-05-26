Politicos, Technokraten: Ultimative Apokalyptische Reiter – Zitat

“ The true horsemen of the current ‘apocalypse’ then, are the western elites and technocrats, safe in their gated communities, whose inability to act appropriately and whose self-centred propensity to act against the public interest, threatens real hardship for large numbers of people. And with this in mind, perhaps, it is worth considering that once the various ideological narratives have been wiped away, the one common factor that can be found in every revolution ever, was the presence of large numbers of rumbling bellies in the days and months before.” The Fake Horsemen of the Apokalypse”, consciousnessofsheep.co.uk