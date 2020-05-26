“Powell can’t print Jobs and Cash Flow in the middle” – Zitat d. Tages

“This is the quandary and this is where the BS will stop. He (Powell) wants to print more money, because he wants to put it into the hands of the lowest third of income earners and he wants to keep his facilities open, that violate the Federal Reserve Act and buy junk bonds, because he (also) wants to keep Wall Street happy (…) (But) he cannot print jobs in the middle and that is the problem. He can’t print jobs, he can’t print cash flows and he can’t print these small businesses back into business (…) That is where he’s going to run into monetary policy failing to arrest the business cycle.” A Real Conversation With Danielle DiMartino Booth, YT, 21.5,2020