Run auf Comex-Lagerbestände? Zitat des Tages

“1980 or 2011 – I don’t think, we ever saw anything like what we’re seeing now, where they are actively draining the Comex. Either the data is completely fraudulent or the run on metals is happening now and if I can repeat that: The run on metals, all this stuff, where guys like me and you, Patrick, and others, who said, you know, ‘One day watch out, you know, there’s all this 501 plus leverage and, you know, you can keep prices low as long as there is no demand’ – but now the demand is here.” Silver Bullion TV, YT, 3.8.2020, LIVE Q & A With Chris Marcus From Arcadia Economics