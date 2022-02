“The aim of the United States and its european allies (is) to peel Ukraine away from Russia’s orbit and incorporate it into the west. Our basic goal has been to make Ukraine a western bulwark on Russia’s border and Russia says, this ain’t happening – period, end (of) the story, and we will do everything we can to make sure it does not happen.” Why is Ukraine the West’s Fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer (2015), Youtube