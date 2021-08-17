Warum Etatisten (auch in Europa) Gold verabscheuen – Zitat d. Tages

“Gold to paper currency conversion once exacted limits upon the public purse. The Treasury, in concert with the Federal Reserve, could not issue unlimited debt based money. But that was before the U.S. severed the dollar’s relationship to gold and commenced the dollar reserve standard (…) At the end of the day, big government statists despise gold backed money because it limits the scope and scale of their reach. Alas, as the lowlifes in Washington destroy the dollar, new crackpot schemes will be rolled out. This will likely be in the form of government issued digital dollars that track and influence when and how you spend your money.” Why Big Government Statists Despise Gold