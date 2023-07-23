“We are burning five for every barrel oil we find” – Zitat d. Tages

“We’ve been living off of past reserves for decades -  not just recently. So we are now basically burning five barrels of oil for every one barrel we find (…) and this was even 10, 20 years ago. It was a little bit better. It was maybe four barrels, we burnt for every one … so it doesn’t matter if we spend a lot more money – we’re not going to be finding a lot more oil.” Steve St. Angelo, Oil & Gas Production Can’t Keep Up With Demand, Energy Prices to Skyrocket, in in Commodity Culture, YT, ca. 20. Juli 2023

