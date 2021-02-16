Zum Ursprung sogenannter Verschwörungstheorien – Zitat

“If the most powerful government in the world were not hiding a massive amount of its behavior behind increasingly opaque walls of secrecy, people would not need to fill in the gaps with theories about what’s happening, because there would be no gaps; they would simply see what’s happening.” Caitlin Johnstone, medium.com, Conspiracy Theories Are Caused By Government Secrecy



Caitlin Johnstone, eine blitzgescheite “Linkslibertäre” mit poetischen Anwandlungen und eigenem Blog, nimmt das Urteil eines Washingtoner Gerichts (DC!) zum Anlass zu argumentieren,

dass viel, was die Journaille als Verschwörungstheorien diffamiert, “volkstümliche Erklärungen” zu Staatsangelegenheiten sind, die aus unvollständigem und unsicherem Wissen entstünden;

Wissensformen, die durch die immer größere Geheimniskrämerei speziell der US-Regierung begünstigt würden.

In Medien oder “Flurfunk” werden manchmal Dinge berichtet, die für sich genommen mehr oder minder zutreffend sind, die aber der Geheimhaltung unterliegen.

Die einfachen Leute – oder interessierte “bösartigere Akteure” – machten sich dann einen mehr oder weniger plausiblen Reim auf das Berichtete und malten gewissermaßen die offen bleibenden Felder aus.

Zum Beispiel bei den “Hilfestellungen”, die der US-Auslandsgeheimdienst den Dschihadisten in Syrien geleistet hat:

Due to the agency’s refusal to be transparent about the exact nature of its involvement in that nation, people are left to fill in the knowledge gaps with their own speculation.Of course they will do this. Why wouldn’t they?”

Der Anlassfall für den Eintrag hat genau damit zu tun.

Der Beklagte in besagtem Gerichtsverfahren hatte sich auf einen Tweet des (damals amtierenden) US-Präsidenten berufen, der über Bewaffung und Training syrischer “Rebellen” gezwitschert hatte, einem (vermutlich) verdeckten CIA-Programm.

Das Gericht beschied nun, dass ein Tweet Donald Trumps als Wahrheitsbeweis nicht ausreiche

- wogegen per se nichts einzuwenden ist, denn: Politiker lügen, wenn es ihnen opportun scheint – auch Donald Trump.

Aber sie lügen nicht immer. Wenn es ihnen opportun erscheint, sagen sich auch die Wahrheit.

Daher bedeute das Urteil von Washington DC nicht, dass damit die Unterstützung von Anti-Assad-Kämpfern durch US-Regierungsstellen irgendwie “widerlegt” sei:

The CIA’s brazen collaboration with dangerous extremist factions seeking to topple Damascus, and its equally brazen refusal to provide the public with any information about the extent of its involvement in Syria from the earliest stages of the violence in that nation onwards, will necessarily provide fodder for conspiracy theories.

It is public knowledge that the CIA was involved in the Syrian war to some extent, it is public knowledge that the CIA has a well-documented history of doing extremely evil things, and it is public knowledge that the US government has long sought control over Syria. Due to the agency’s refusal to be transparent about the exact nature of its involvement in that nation, people are left to fill in the knowledge gaps with their own speculation.”