Corona/USA: Staatliche “Zensur” mit falschen Bärten – Zitat d. Tages

“And yet this week, we’ve been presented with incredible evidence of how the government worked very closely with social media companies through third-party institutions that were themselves funded by the government. They flagged accounts for takedowns. This so-called switchboarding was deployed to hide censorship (…) Here’s what stands out to me. We now have emails from April 2020 showing that Twitter officials knew for sure that the Election Integrity Partnership of the Stanford Internet Observatory was being established by the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security precisely to monitor and control social media.” Jeffrey A. Tucker, The COVID Caper Gradually Unravels, Zerohedge, 18.11.2023

Das Thema hier ist weder die heutige Mehrheit im US-Unterhaus noch der damals amtierende US-Präsident Donald Trump.

Das Thema hier sind IMO die in diesem Report verborgenen, zweifellos authentischen Emails,

die zeigen, wie “Zensur” ganz ohne Metternichschen Behörden-Apparat auch funktionieren kann.

Indirekt.

Mit “vielen falschen Bärten” und einer Menge Kooperation durch angebliche Experten, angeblich untadelige Universitäts-Institutionen und angeblich um die Integrität von Information besorgte soziale und sonstige Medien.