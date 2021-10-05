Covid und die Politgesindel-gemachte Gesundheitskrise – Zitat

“The governments of this world and their COVID policies and environmental policies seem hellbent at present on turning the COVIDcrisis into an all-out economic crisis, maybe even to the point of causing global economic collapse (…) While officials are warning us that hospitals and hospital staff are overburdened, these same officials in many states and in the Federal government have decided now is the time enhance this critical medical shortage by forcibly firing all medical personnel who refuse to get one of the various COVID vaccines.” Knave Dave, THE ECONOCRISIS (Part 1): Mandate Madness is Multiplying our Troubles into Calamity