Das Digitalgeld und die Tyrannei der Kohlendioxid-Warmisten

“Mark Carney (…) was a governor of the Central Bank of Canada (and) he was governor of the Bank of England and now he’s a big wig at the World Economic Forum. He’s running this climate change agenda. He said recently, that businesses that do not follow the governance for climate change for a carbon-free society – they will go bankrupt. Well, how will they do that? Well, if you have the CBDCs and a company does not get into the program, their (its) financing will be cut off, their bank accounts will be frozen or their CBDC wallets – so it will be about control.” Maneco64, Britcoin Is the Road Towards Total Government Control.
“Vorhersagen/Drohungen” unserer Globalisten sind natürlich extrem ernst zu nehmen – schließlich befinden sie sich im Fahrersitz, direkt und indirekt.
Wie Maneco64 aber richtig erläutert, brauchen sie eigentlich Zeit zur Umsetzung ihrer Pläne (wenigstens gemäß ihrer bisherigen “Salamischeiben-Strategie”).
Die Frage ist, ob sie diese haben, oder ob es mit einem “Abkürzer” auch geht, wenn sie sich zum Beispiel – wohl mithilfe der Journaille – als Problemlöser präsentieren können.
Angesichts des traurigen Zustands der “Supergiants” sowie der massiven Rückgänge z.B. bei Shale Oil scheint freilich nicht mehr allzuviel Zeit zu bleiben.
