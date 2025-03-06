Dichte Energie und der Untergang des Dollarimperiums, Zitat d. Tages

“Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency seem to be part of the (unfortunately) necessary downshift in the size of the economy. As awful as it is, something of this sort seems to be necessary, if the US government (and governments elsewhere) have greatly overpromised on what goods and services they can provide in the future (…) In any event, these changes cannot take place simply because of the ideas of a particular leader, or group of leaders. There is a physics problem underlying the changes we are experiencing.” Gail Tverberg, Energy limits are forcing the economy to contract, 4.3.2025

In Europa glauben sie derzeit noch stärker als in den Staaten an die Zauberkraft des Zeichengelds.

Könnte sich freilich ändern, sobald “Fort Knox” auch zur Zufriedenheit Elons auditiert ist

- dann steht einer “Revaluierung von Au” samt extremer Dollarschwemme nichts mehr im Weg.

Die EZB hat nichts Gleichwertiges aufzubieten.

Wichtiger ist noch, dass sich die USA heuer und wohl nächstes Jahr noch auf einem energetischen Hoch-Plateau befinden,

während sich Europa immer schon in einer energetischen Talsohle befunden hat.

Sobald der Shale-Boom jenseits des Atlantiks den Rückwärtsgang eingelegt hat, darf Musk das Rollenfach wechseln und von der Symbolpolitik zum Exekutieren historischer Notwendigkeiten übergehen.

