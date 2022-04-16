Die Geschichte von zwei Vitamin D-Studien – Zitat des Tages

“We can say, there’s no difference here between the higher dose (of a Vit D. supplemented group), the lower dose (group) and the no offer group dose (wrt respiratory infections including Covid). Surprising – but that is, what the evidence is showing (…) Again that gives us a comparison between those two groups – patients with lower vitamin D levels were 14 times more likely to have severe or critical illness.” Dr. John Campbell, Vitamin D, a tale of two studies

Eine englische Studie scheint zu zeigen, dass Vitamin D- Levels KEINE Auswirkung auf das Auftreten von Atemwegsinfektionen haben (was für Campbell überraschend ist)

und eine israelische, dass Vit D-Werte eine (inverse) Korrelation zur Schwere von Covid-Erkrankungen aufweisen.