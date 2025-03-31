Die “Wiesbadener Partnerschaft” im Ukraine-Krieg – Zitat des Tages

“The passengers were top Ukrainian generals. Their destination was Clay Kaserne, the headquarters of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany. Their mission was to help forge what would become one of the most closely guarded secrets of the war in Ukraine (…) Then he (the Ukrainian Lieutenant General Zabrodskyi ) was ushered into the office of Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, who proposed a partnership. Its evolution and inner workings visible to only a small circle of American and allied officials, that partnership of intelligence, strategy, planning and technology would become the secret weapon in what the Biden administration framed as its effort to both rescue Ukraine and protect the threatened post-World War II order.” New York Times, The Partnership: The Secret History of the War in Ukraine, 30.3. 2025