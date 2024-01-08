Hurra, Deutschland deindustrialisiert weiter! Zitat

“Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by about a fifth last year to their lowest level since the 1950s, although the reduction mostly came from stagnant industrial output in Europe’s largest economy rather than improved energy efficiency. The country emitted 673mn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023 — or 21 per cent less than the previous year, according to Berlin-based think-tank Agora Energiewende’s annual review of Germany’s energy transition.”. Financial Times, 4.1.2024